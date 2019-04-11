×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Diego Costa's eight-game ban is too much - Thomas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    11 Apr 2019, 21:26 IST
diegocosta - cropped
Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey says the eight-game ban handed to Diego Costa for his outburst at referee Jesus Gil Manzano is too harsh.

The Spain international was dismissed during the first half of his side's 2-0 defeat to Barcelona, and the official wrote in his post-match report that Costa had insulted his mother.

It was confirmed on Thursday that he would be suspended for eight games and would miss the rest of the season but the Ghanaian believes the punishment was excessive.

"I just heard it, I think it's too much," Thomas told reporters.

"I think it's too much, it isn't fair and I hope we talk to them and they lower their sanction, because of the circumstances.

"Everything depends on the occasion and everyone has their own ways of doing things, maybe he has not acted well here, but for me there are too many games for him and for the whole team."

Club president Enrique Cerezo also admitted that he was surprised by the severity of the punishment from the authorities.

"I did not expect it to be so many matches but that's what they have decided," he is quoted as saying by AS. 

"It's a shame because every player has a different temperament on the pitch.

"They were fouling Diego a lot and there comes a time when you have to get angry. But it is not justifiable because an insult is never justifiable."

Omnisport
NEWS
Why Diego Maradona's repeated criticisms about Lionel Messi is unjust 
RELATED STORY
Favre: Dortmund were thinking about title too much
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United should target Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey to replace Ander Herrera
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Atletico striker Costa handed eight-game ban
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18/19: Atletico Madrid lost the war, but won the moral battle
RELATED STORY
Champions League News: Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential ban
RELATED STORY
FIFA denies request from Chelsea to freeze transfer ban
RELATED STORY
'Stop talking now!'- Barcelona star's words towards Diego Costa in the aftermath of the red card revealed
RELATED STORY
FIFA receives Chelsea appeal against 1-year transfer ban
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer ban: A blessing in disguise? Not really  
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us