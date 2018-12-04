×
DJ Solveig apologises after asking Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg to twerk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    04 Dec 2018, 04:26 IST
Ada Hegerberg
Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg

French DJ Martin Solveig has apologised after sparking a sexism row by seemingly asking Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg to twerk.

Lyon striker Hegerberg made history by becoming the first female winner of the award at Monday's ceremony, organised by France Football.

But Hegerberg's victory was overshadowed by Solveig apparently requesting the 23-year-old to dance on stage with her Ballon d'Or trophy.

Hegerberg turned away, seemingly in disgust, with Solveig using social media to send the Ballon d'Or winner an apology - although he did not mention her by name.

"Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended," Solveig posted on Twitter.

"My point was: I don't invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence.

"People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women."

Hegerberg earned the maiden Ballon d'Or after inspiring Lyon to their third consecutive Women's Champions League title, a record for the competition.

She was on the scoresheet in Lyon's 4-1 extra-time defeat of Wolfsburg in May's final as the French side defended their title again.

The Norway international has tallied 10 goals in 10 league games this season with Lyon sitting atop the table.

Hegerberg's goals have also fired Lyon into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they face a rematch with Wolfsburg next year.

