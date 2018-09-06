Draxler denies contact with Bayern and sees no reason to leave PSG

PSG winger Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler has denied holding talks with Bayern Munich and says he is happy with life at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Germany international made 30 appearances in Ligue 1 last season but only 19 as a starter, as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe or Edinson Cavani regularly featured for the first team.

It has been suggested Draxler, 24, could be targeted by Bayern next year, who will likely be looking to replace veteran wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben at the end of the season.

Draxler, though, insists now is not the time for such talk.

"Bayern are by far the most successful club in Germany. Everything else is speculation," he told Sport1. "I've never had contact with an official from Bayern."

Asked how he would react if an offer was made, Draxler replied: "I would neither categorically say no, nor would I just drop everything. But again, the question is not something to bring up now."

Draxler, who joined from Wolfsburg in January 2017, believes he has no reason to leave PSG given he was heavily involved in their Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France triumphs last term.

"I saw no reason to flee," he said.

"Competition is high, especially in my position, with Mbappe and Neymar playing there, currently the two best players in the world – or at least the ones that I think will be in the future.

"The signs haven't changed. I played 47, 48 games last season and am convinced I will play them this season as well. I like the club and the city. I feel comfortable there, and that's why there was no reason for me to look for an opportunity [to leave]."

There were also rumours Draxler could have returned to Schalke this year, but he says that was never a possibility.

"Schalke will be with me all my life, that's clear, but a return was not a topic this summer," he added.