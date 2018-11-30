×
Dynamo Kiev advances in Europa League with 1-0 win at Astana

Associated Press
NEWS
News
38   //    30 Nov 2018, 00:13 IST
AP Image

Dynamo Kiev became the eighth team to advance to the knockout stages of the Europa League after a 1-0 victory at Astana on Thursday.

Benjamin Verbic scored in the first half as Kiev topped Group K with 11 points from five games. Astana can also go through later in the day if third-place Rennes fails to win at bottom club Jablonec.

Seven clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, have already qualified

In Group G, Mert Muldur and Philipp Schobesberger netted in the last 10 minutes to guide Rapid Vienna to a 2-1 win at Spartak Moscow that kept the Austrian team's hopes alive.

A fan ran on to the pitch when Spartak was leading and appeared to confront captain Denis Glushakov. Many Spartak supporters have accused Glushakov of helping to force out former coach Massimo Carrera, a fan favorite, last month.

The supporter was led off the field by home goalkeeper Artyom Rebrov and security staff. Vienna leads the group with seven points. Moscow has five, the same as Rangers, which faces second-place Villarreal later on Thursday.

