Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Egypt goalkeeper El Hadary becomes World Cup's oldest player

Egypt goalkeeper El Hadary becomes World Cup's oldest player

Associated Press
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 19:57 IST
53
AP Image

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (AP) — Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary became the oldest person to play in a World Cup match on Monday.

In the team's final game of the tournament, Egypt coach Hector Cuper opted for the 45-year-old veteran keeper over Mohamed Elshenawy, who has reportedly been nursing an injury.

Egypt has already been eliminated.

El Hadary said on the eve of the match that it would be a huge honor if he were to get the chance to become the oldest player in World Cup history.

"Every player wants to set a record," he said. "This will be my achievement but also for Egypt."

El Hadary is a celebrity in Egypt since the Arab nation won three straight African Cup titles with him in goal between 2006 and 2010.

He overtook Faryd Mondragon, who came on as a late substitute in Colombia's 4-1 victory over Japan four years ago at the World Cup in Brazil when he was 43.

Other prominent veterans to play at the World Cup include former Cameroon forward Roger Milla, who took to the field in a group match against Russia at the age of 42.

The others in the top six are all goalkeepers: Northern Ireland's Pat Jennings, England's Peter Shilton and Italy's Dino Zoff, the 1982 World Cup-winning captain.

Egypt keeper El Hadary to become World Cup's oldest player
RELATED STORY
Cuper unsure of Egypt future as El Hadary nears milestone
RELATED STORY
Saudi Arabia v Egypt: El Hadary eyes history in dead rubber
RELATED STORY
El-Hadary on way to becoming oldest to play at a World Cup
RELATED STORY
At 45, El Hadary offers a World Cup tale of tenacity
RELATED STORY
Egypt's El Hadary may be consigned to history by rising star
RELATED STORY
Salah in better shape before Egypt's last World Cup match
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Salah can rouse Egypt after 28-year wait
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Russia vs Egypt: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Goalkeepers are the victims of FIFA - Talking balls at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us