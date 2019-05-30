Emery: Champions League absence may impact Arsenal signings

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery

Unai Emery accepted Arsenal's Champions League absence for next season could impact their work in the transfer market, but he backed the club's progress.

Arsenal suffered a 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday, failing to book their spot in the continent's top club competition.

Emery said missing out on Champions League qualification could hurt the club's moves in the close season.

"Maybe, but we are a big team. I think Arsenal is a big name in the football world, and a lot of players want to play here," he told a news conference.

"We are in one process and we need, in this process, to be strong. When we started this season, the idea was to get more competitive, like a team, to be closer to the other teams, and we did that.

"At the moment it's not enough to reach our targets, but we'll continue working in our minds.

"The transfers, I don't know for next year, but the club is working to improve and to take all we need to go our way. Also, we have a lot of players with the possibility to improve.

"We are playing a lot of young players, experiencing a final for the first time. I am positive for our future, creating our way with young players and getting better in our way."

Eden Hazard scored a brace after goals from Olivier Giroud and Pedro for Chelsea, while Alex Iwobi had briefly brought Arsenal back to 3-1.

Emery said while his team had fallen short in the final, he believes Arsenal had made progress this season.

"We knew it would be difficult, and we are in our process. I want to say to all the supporters, we are in this process," he said.

"Really, the first target has not been achieved this year, but I think we are closer – firstly in the Premier League, and secondly in this competition, playing this final.

"Next year is a big challenge to take one more step in our way, in our will with young players. We are disappointed but, in general, I think we made a new step improving and being competitive. We'll need to make one more step next year."