Emery ignoring Ramsey rumours amid Barca and Chelsea links

News
858   //    02 Aug 2018, 06:19 IST
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is focused on the club's Premier League preparations amid speculation over Aaron Ramsey, though he hopes the star midfielder remains at the Emirates.

Ramsey is out of contract at the end of the season and the Wales international has been linked with LaLiga champions Barcelona and Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the league's best midfielders since joining Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008.

Asked about Ramsey's contract situation following Arsenal's 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, Emery told reporters: "I don't know. That is one question for the club and for the player.

"I am very concentrated. I am focused. My focus is thinking every day for training, the player, for the match against Lazio on Saturday and then Manchester City [first Premier League game of the season].

"The contract is one question for the club and for the player."

Emery added: "One question for the club and for the player. Our opinion, my opinion is clear, I want him to be with us. But it is one question for continuing speaking the player and the club.

"My opinion is he's professional. He's a player I want in this team."

Ramsey was set to start the 1-1 draw in Dublin midweek but the Welshman – linked with a £30million move to Stamford Bridge – was withdrawn pre-game due to a calf injury.

"He has one muscular [injury] and we decided not to start him playing the match because he is maybe a bigger risk for him," Emery said. "I am waiting for the medical assessment and not a big problem."

Emery is also waiting to hear the severity of Sead Kolasinac's injury after the Bosnian limped out of the game.

Kolasinac hobbled off with 20 minutes remaining before Petr Cech emerged the hero in the shoot-out after Alexandre Lacazette's 93rd-minute equaliser – cancelling out Antonio Rudiger's early opener – forced penalties.

"We are very happy. The performances are getting better," he said. "I think it's good. At this moment we need to stay together and have these moments in the game.

"We controlled the match with the possession and good opportunities and creating chances for the goal. The performance tonight was good and to find our best preparation for the start of the competition.

"After it is clear the problem with these nights [with injuries], first is Aaron Ramsey not a big problem, Kolasinac maybe different because it is his leg. For that, we are waiting for the medical analysis."

