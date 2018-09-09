Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England defeats not concerning for Trippier

Omnisport
NEWS
News
09 Sep 2018
KieranTrippier - cropped
England wing-back Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier insists England are not concerned by their recent run of defeats as they focus on continuing to build their team.

The Three Lions reached the World Cup semi-finals in July, but lost in extra-time to Croatia in the last four, were beaten by Belgium in the third-place play-off and then suffered a Nations League defeat to Spain at Wembley on Saturday.

While the sequence of losses might have dampened some of the enthusiasm gained from Russia 2018, England star Trippier is confident Gareth Southgate's men are moving in the right direction.

"It is not a concern. We are building and that is all we can do, play against these teams," he said. "We want to test ourselves against the best and certainly we put up a fight [against Spain].

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game, these are the teams we want to play against. We started bright and got the early goal and then to concede straight away after was disappointing.

"They passed it around very well in the first half, we talked about that coming out into the second.

"I thought we played much better in the second half. We got it down and we played and we were unlucky not to come out with a draw."

Omnisport
NEWS
