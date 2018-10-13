×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Enrique has brought calm to Spain, says Bartra

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    13 Oct 2018, 19:36 IST
luisenrique-cropped
Spain head coach Luis Enrique

Defender Marc Bartra believes Spain head coach Luis Enrique has instilled a sense of calm in the national side.

Spain's 2018 World Cup campaign was thrown into disarray when coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked two days before their opening game for signing a contract to take over at Real Madrid.

Fernando Hierro was installed at short notice, but was only able to steer the 2010 world champions to the last 16, where they were dumped out by hosts Russia.

Enrique was appointed coach in July and boasts a 100 per cent record thanks to Nations League wins over England and Croatia and Thursday's 4-1 friendly victory against Wales.

Spain face England again on Monday and Bartra – who scored his maiden international goal against Wales – has praised Enrique for turning the side's fortunes around.

"He is a coach who is in control of all the tactical aspects and has won many titles," the Real Betis man told a media conference. 

"The fact he was at such a demanding club [Barcelona] means you have to be 100 per cent focused. The national team now has another rhythm, it is calmer.

"We can see the ambition and hunger that the coach has.

"We have a compact, aggressive team with a good atmosphere on a daily basis. They are a great group of footballers and people."

Omnisport
NEWS
Luis Enrique the right choice for Spain, says Salgado
RELATED STORY
Spain depleted for UEFA Nations League game against England
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique keeps media guessing over selection plans...
RELATED STORY
Spain 4-1 Wales: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Enrique already bringing visible changes to Spain
RELATED STORY
Koke returns for Spain but Diego Costa misses out
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Spain v England, Preview
RELATED STORY
Spain hires Luis Enrique as head coach of the national team
RELATED STORY
Spain appoints Luis Enrique as coach
RELATED STORY
Spain: From the conquest at Johannesburg to the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us