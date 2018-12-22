×
Favre pleased with Reus' form for Dortmund

Omnisport
NEWS
News
51   //    22 Dec 2018, 08:15 IST
MarcoReus - Cropped
Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre praised Marco Reus for his first half of the Bundesliga season after the attacker netted again on Friday.

Reus' 54th-minute goal proved to be decisive as Dortmund overcame Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1, moving nine clear of the opposition in the table standings.

The 29-year-old already has 11 league goals this season, putting him on track to better his best ever tally – 18 for Monchengladbach in 2011-12.

Favre hailed his team and Reus, but he is glad Dortmund get to enjoy a mid-season break.

"It was a deserved victory. We had more possession and chances to score and 2-1 is okay, three points," he said, via the club's website.

"Marco Reus has played a great first round. He has always been there, has played almost all games, but not in Monaco in the Champions League.

"We are pleased to have a break now."

Reus' goal was the winner after Jadon Sancho and Christoph Kramer had traded strikes before half-time at Signal Iduna Park.

The German international praised Dortmund for bouncing back from their shock loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

"In the beginning, it was really difficult. It was important for us to be patient and keep the gaps narrow," Reus said.

"Julian Weigl and Omer Toprak were outstanding. I'm proud of the team. We gave everything, especially in the second half. It was an act of will.

"It was difficult for Paco [Alcacer], Mario [Gotze] and me to deliver and run. We analysed the game against Dusseldorf. Such a performance must not happen to us, but we are only human."

