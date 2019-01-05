×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fernandinho hopes Liverpool crumble under pressure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
70   //    05 Jan 2019, 04:01 IST
Fernandinho - cropped
Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho

Fernandinho hopes the pressure of being leaders will prove too much for Liverpool and enable Manchester City to retain their Premier League title.

City handed the Merseysiders their first league defeat of the season on Thursday, goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane either side of a Roberto Firmino header trimming Liverpool's advantage at the top to four points.

Liverpool have not won the title since 1990 and Brazilian Fernandinho suggested the weight of expectation may become too much for Jurgen Klopp's men.

He said: "Four points is going to be interesting for the rest of the season for both teams.

"They are still leaders and they have a lot of games to play as well. It is not easy to stay there at the top because the pressure is so high. You have to win every game, so we will see what happens."

Although not always high in quality, Thursday's game at the Etihad Stadium was an absorbing watch with City's midfield supremacy eventually proving decisive.

"It was good to be involved, a nice game to play against the leaders," added Fernandinho.

"We had the opportunity to show our quality after a couple of bad results. We're back on track and on winning ways. The team has been playing good games and this is the most important for us.

"It was a nice game for everybody and of course for the fans. They were so excited, and I am happy for them."

Advertisement

After shock defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester City over the festive period, Fernandinho rejected claims they had a point to prove against Liverpool.

"No, not at all. We have a point to prove every game," he said.

"Last season we were able to make 100 points – 50 points away, 50 points at home – so you have to keep going and play every game and try to win.

"Everyone has this responsibility in mind, to play good football, to try to win every game. You have to prove every game, not just today."

Next up for City is an FA Cup third-round tie at home to Rotherham United on Sunday - and the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder expects a different kind of test against the Championship side.

He said: "We try to play with the same intensity as always.

"Some teams come to the Etihad and don't want to play with the ball like Liverpool did, so we won't have to defend like we did against them.

"But with the ball we always try to play with the same intensity. We try to find the spaces to create the chances and arrive in the box. When we play games like this we have to try and recover the ball as fast as possible."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Gundogan: Manchester City under great pressure against...
RELATED STORY
Fernandinho: Bernardo Silva one of Man City's best
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons for Manchester City's...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Player ratings from their 2-1 win against...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Liverpool Post-Match Analysis 
RELATED STORY
Lovren: Liverpool not feeling pressure of Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Picking the best combined XI of Liverpool and Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool: Hits and Flops | Premier...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Preview, team news, probable...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Liverpool: A potential title decider?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us