×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

France players had a lot of fun in Iceland rout – Deschamps

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    26 Mar 2019, 05:46 IST
Didier Deschamps - cropped
France coach Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps said his France players had "a lot of fun" as they made it back-to-back Euro 2020 qualifying wins against Iceland on Monday.

France got their campaign off to a routine start with a 4-1 win over Moldova on Friday and the world champions delivered another goal-laden victory upon their return to Paris as they brushed aside Erik Hamren's Iceland 4-0.

Samuel Umtiti opened the scoring after 12 minutes and France had to wait until midway through the second half for a second – Olivier Giroud steering home from close range to become his country's third all-time goalscorer. 

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann then added two fine goals late on as France turned on the style to wrap up the most comfortable of three points in the French capital.

Deschamps admitted France struggled at the start of the second period but was delighted to see his rich array of attacking talent exploit the gaps in Iceland's defence as the game wore on.

"They left more space when they got fatigued and we used that," head coach Deschamps told M6.

"We found more openings in the second period even if our start in the second half was not our best. It is never easy with well organised teams, but I enjoyed watching them play.

"The atmosphere was beautiful. The players had a lot of fun playing this game."

Advertisement

France and Turkey are level on six points at the Group H summit and face off in Konya on June 8 – a game Griezmann said they will be well prepared for.

"It was important to take six points," the Atletico Madrid star told reporters.  

"Now we're well placed. We are confident, no matter the amount of goals we score every game. The most important thing is to take three points and we did it twice, so we are very happy.

"Our goal is to finish first. We know we would play some difficult games, like in Turkey. We will need to prepare ourselves well and deliver on the pitch."

Omnisport
NEWS
France winger Coman ruled out of Iceland clash
RELATED STORY
Deschamps not worried about latest Coman injury
RELATED STORY
Mbappe, Griezmann, Giroud score as France routs Iceland 4-0
RELATED STORY
Euro Cup 2020 Qualification: France squad list and predicted lineup
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 qualifying Group H: Are France and Iceland the favourites to go through?
RELATED STORY
Lacazette and Ben Yedder won't be happy - Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Martial out of France qualifiers with knee problem
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo injured for Portugal; big wins for France, England
RELATED STORY
Sarri's 'different' use of Kante a good thing, claims France coach Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Thigh problem leaves Coman in doubt
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
FT MYA IND
0 - 2
 Myanmar vs Indonesia
Tomorrow MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow GIB EST 01:15 AM Gibraltar vs Estonia
Tomorrow UNI CHI 05:25 AM United States vs Chile
Tomorrow PER EL- 05:30 AM Peru vs El Salvador
Tomorrow HON ECU 06:00 AM Honduras vs Ecuador
Tomorrow MEX PAR 07:30 AM Mexico vs Paraguay
Tomorrow COS JAM 07:30 AM Costa Rica vs Jamaica
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us