Gerrard can become a strong manager - Arena

Bruce Arena coached Steven Gerrard at LA Galaxy and thinks the former Liverpool midfielder has what it takes to succeed as a senior manager.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has the right characteristics to become a "strong manager", according to his former LA Galaxy coach Bruce Arena.

Gerrard ended his playing career in 2016 following an 18-month stint with the Galaxy, having left Liverpool after 17 years in a tenure that included two FA Cup wins, UEFA Cup glory and the Champions League title.

The 114-time capped former England international returned to Liverpool to coach in their academy and was granted control of the Under-18 side for the 2017-18 season.

After one season at youth level, Gerrard has taken on an immense challenge at Ibrox, with Celtic having firmly established themselves as Scotland's dominant force since Rangers were relegated to the fourth tier after being liquidated in 2012.

Arena thinks Gerrard's playing career holds him in good stead and he has the foundations in place to be successful in the dugout.

"Well being a manager or a coach at any level requires some experience. Steven Gerrard's only a couple years out of playing, he's had some time at the academy level at Liverpool. I think in time he can become a strong manager," Arena told Omnisport when promoting his new book.

"I think Rangers are a club with a lot of tradition in Scotland, as of late they have not been a strong club - they were relegated some years ago because I think of some financial irregularities, I'm not exactly sure.

"But now they're back in the first division, they're way behind Celtic but it's going to be Steven's job to get them back up and competitive with Celtic.

"I think Steven Gerrard's always wanted to stay involved in the sport his whole life. His background is a strong one as a player, got some good experience in the United States as well, it helps him grow.

"It remains to be seen what he'll be like as a manager but one would think he's got a lot of the characteristics you need to be successful."

