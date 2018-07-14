Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Griezmann v Modric v Mbappe: Ballon d'Or race reaches World Cup final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
627   //    14 Jul 2018, 18:26 IST
griezmann modric mbappe - cropped
From left to right: Antoine Griezmann, Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe

The champions of the world will be crowned in Moscow on Sunday, when France take on Croatia at the World Cup final at Luzhniki Stadium.

Lifting that trophy is all that matters for the players and staff involved, but, looking further ahead in 2018, this match could also decide the destiny of football's greatest individual prize.

The Ballon d'Or looks, finally, to be slipping from the grasp of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, one of whom has won the award every year since Kaka claimed it back in 2007. Each had success at club level once again last season, but disappointing World Cups with Argentina and Portugal mean there may at last be a new name on the trophy.

Three of the most likely candidates will come face-to-face in Moscow this weekend: Antoine Griezmann, Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe. But who has the best chance?

 

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN

Perhaps unfortunate to be only third in 2016 (things might have been different had France won the Euro 2016 final), Griezmann will arguably never have a better opportunity.

The Atletico Madrid man was the undisputed star for his club in 2017-18 as they finished second in LaLiga and won the Europa League.

He scored 29 goals, the last two in that final win over Marseille in May, and registered 13 assists from a total of 65 chances created for team-mates. But his importance to Diego Simeone's system is better underlined by his work off the ball: he won back possession 246 times in total in all competitions, which is quite remarkable for a centre-forward.

With three goals and two assists in six games at the World Cup, mostly from a free role behind Olivier Giroud, Griezmann has been the attacking-threat-in-chief of Didier Deschamps' rather pragmatic set-up. If he stars in the final, he might finally get the individual accolades he deserves.

LUKA MODRIC

The favourite to be named the World Cup's best player, Modric has been the driving force behind Croatia's historic run to a first major final in their history.

The 32-year-old has won three man-of-the-match awards in six appearances and generally captained his team with aplomb. Those leadership skills were best highlighted in the last-16 win over Denmark, when he missed a penalty in extra time but had no hesitation in stepping up and scoring from the spot in the shoot-out.

Modric only managed two goals and eight assists for Real Madrid last season, but he has never been in the team simply to get the ball in the net. Including World Cup games, he has made 2,739 successful passes in all competitions, averaging a completion rate of 90 per cent, and actually created three more goalscoring chances than Griezmann overall. He has also won back the ball 365 times.

A calm, controlling but inspirational figure in Real Madrid's third Champions League win in a row, he has replicated those qualities for his country. According to FIFA, he has covered 63km at these finals, more than any other player. Croatia will probably only win if Modric has a strong game; if he does, the Ballon d'Or must surely follow.

KYLIAN MBAPPE

If anyone is going to stop Modric or Griezmann getting the award, it is probably Paris Saint-Germain's prodigious attacker.

Mbappe had to share the limelight in his first season at Parc des Princes with €222million man Neymar, but 21 goals, 16 assists and a domestic quadruple highlight just what a remarkable year he had.

He has three goals from his six matches in Russia, but it is his explosive performances that have had the watching world gripped. His devastating display in the 4-3 win over Argentina, in which he became the first teenager to score twice in a World Cup match since Pele in 1958, was simply unforgettable.

The 19-year-old is probably behind Griezmann and Modric in the Ballon d'Or race, but, if he produces another startling showing in Moscow, that could all change.

Europa League 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football
Mbappe, Hazard, Kane, Modric and the World Cup Ballon...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: July 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Players Who Could Win The Ballon d'Or this year
RELATED STORY
3 Players Who Can Stop Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo won't...
RELATED STORY
Simeone issues Atleti rallying cry ahead of crunch...
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup stars who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at...
RELATED STORY
Five times Zinedidne Zidane dazzled us with his brilliance
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the Ballon...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or talk makes Modric proud but World Cup trophy...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul FC- TBC 05:30 AM FC Santa Coloma vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul LA- TBC 05:30 AM La Fiorita vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul AEK TBC 05:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs TBC
26 Jul RB- TBC 05:30 AM RB Leipzig vs TBC
26 Jul LAS LIL 05:30 AM LASK vs Lillestrøm
26 Jul SEV TBC 05:30 AM Sevilla vs TBC
26 Jul HAJ TBC 05:30 AM Hajduk Split vs TBC
26 Jul AZ TBC 05:30 AM AZ vs TBC
26 Jul FCS TBC 05:30 AM FCSB vs TBC
26 Jul ADM TBC 05:30 AM Admira vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul BEI TBC 05:30 AM Beşiktaş vs TBC
26 Jul BOR TBC 05:30 AM Bordeaux vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul UFA TBC 05:30 AM Ufa vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul VIT TBC 05:30 AM Vitesse vs TBC
26 Jul ST- TBC 05:30 AM St. Gallen vs TBC
26 Jul ATA TBC 05:30 AM Atalanta vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul GEN TBC 05:30 AM Genk vs TBC
26 Jul DIN ATR 05:30 AM Dinamo Brest vs Atromitos
26 Jul DJU MAR 05:30 AM Djurgården vs Mariupol'
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul HAP TBC 05:30 AM Hapoel Haifa vs TBC
26 Jul SPA TBC 05:30 AM Sparta Praha vs TBC
26 Jul JAG RIO 05:30 AM Jagiellonia Białystok vs Rio Ave
26 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
26 Jul ABE BUR 11:30 PM Aberdeen vs Burnley
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug FC- TBC 05:30 AM FC Santa Coloma vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug LA- TBC 05:30 AM La Fiorita vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug AEK TBC 05:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs TBC
02 Aug RB- TBC 05:30 AM RB Leipzig vs TBC
02 Aug LIL LAS 05:30 AM Lillestrøm vs LASK
02 Aug SEV TBC 05:30 AM Sevilla vs TBC
02 Aug HAJ TBC 05:30 AM Hajduk Split vs TBC
02 Aug AZ TBC 05:30 AM AZ vs TBC
02 Aug FCS TBC 05:30 AM FCSB vs TBC
02 Aug ADM TBC 05:30 AM Admira vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug BEI TBC 05:30 AM Beşiktaş vs TBC
02 Aug BOR TBC 05:30 AM Bordeaux vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug UFA TBC 05:30 AM Ufa vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug VIT TBC 05:30 AM Vitesse vs TBC
02 Aug ST- TBC 05:30 AM St. Gallen vs TBC
02 Aug ATA TBC 05:30 AM Atalanta vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug GEN TBC 05:30 AM Genk vs TBC
02 Aug ATR DIN 05:30 AM Atromitos vs Dinamo Brest
02 Aug MAR DJU 05:30 AM Mariupol' vs Djurgården
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
02 Aug BUR ABE 05:30 AM Burnley vs Aberdeen
02 Aug HAP TBC 05:30 AM Hapoel Haifa vs TBC
02 Aug SPA TBC 05:30 AM Sparta Praha vs TBC
02 Aug RIO JAG 05:30 AM Rio Ave vs Jagiellonia Białystok
02 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us