Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Guardiola calls for response from Sane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
55   //    15 Sep 2018, 05:29 IST
LeroySane - cropped
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged Leroy Sane to respond after the attacker's slow start to the season.

Sane, 22, starred last campaign, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award as City cruised to the title, but he is yet to start a Premier League game in 2018-19.

He was left out of Germany's World Cup squad in Russia, while his body language was questioned by team-mate Toni Kroos during the international break.

Guardiola called for Sane – who has played just 30 minutes in the league this season – to bounce back, but said it was too early to judge the former Schalke attacker.

"He will be so important for the club. It's a challenge for him and not just him – everybody," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of City's clash against Fulham.

"The season will be judged in 11 months – not three weeks. He's a nice guy and I don't have any bad words about him.

"He has to respond in the right way. He's so competitive and professional. Sometimes, for some players, it's that way [a slow start]. Some players at the end of the season go down.

"We cannot forget he is 22 years old. Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raz [Raheem Sterling] – the other ones are young – and he will grow up. The most important thing is to try to help him."

Sane, who joined City in 2016, finished last season with 10 goals and 15 assists in the league.

Guardiola said he was still keen to work with Sane, but said the likes of Silva – who made just 15 league starts last season – also deserved their chance.

"Bernardo Silva started in incredible condition and he deserved to play; Raz is playing well," he said.

"It's a challenge for all of them and a challenge for me and them is to keep that level.

"Everybody is here because after three seasons, I want to work with them. It's simple like that."

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Leroy Sane was dropped by Pep Guardiola against...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola explains axing Sane for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Sane leaves Germany squad for 'personal reasons'
RELATED STORY
Guardiola tells Sane to use World Cup snub as motivation
RELATED STORY
Sane confirms birth of daughter
RELATED STORY
Guardiola has no issue with Sane despite Man City bench role
RELATED STORY
Man City's Foden ready for England, insists Guardiola
RELATED STORY
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Muller hails 'exceptional' Sane
RELATED STORY
Werner: Sane can be Germany's Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Today TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Today AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Today CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Today HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Today MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Today NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Today WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
Tomorrow WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Tomorrow EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us