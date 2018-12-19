×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

He's very happy at Tottenham – Arsenal boss Emery wants Pochettino to reject Manchester United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
75   //    19 Dec 2018, 05:42 IST
Pochettino - cropped
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino should reject any approach from Manchester United in order to stay at Tottenham, according to Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Jose Mourinho's two-and-a-half-year tenure at United came to an end on Tuesday, as he was sacked with the Red Devils sitting sixth in the Premier League, 19 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, with the club confirming they would hire an interim manager before appointing a permanent successor at the end of the season.

Pochettino has long been linked with the Old Trafford job, having overseen Tottenham's transformation to regular Champions League participants since his arrival from Southampton in 2014.

However, Emery – whose Arsenal side face Tottenham in an EFL Cup north London derby on Wednesday – has urged his counterpart to stay put.

"I think he's very happy at Tottenham," Emery told a news conference.

"I think he's coaching a very big team with very big players and now they are in the Champions League they are also in a better position in the Premier League than Manchester United. 

"I think his performance at Tottenham is very big. 

"I don't know if he's thinking to change for another club, but I am looking at him with a very big commitment to Tottenham and he's creating a good performance, a good idea at Tottenham. Tottenham improved a lot with him.

"Their level now is very big. They have very good players, the coach is working very well, they are winning a lot of matches.

Advertisement

"When they are on the ball they are a very organised team, movement, they like a lot to be in possession, progress with the passes, with quality, are physically very hard and have attacking players with very big performances now."

Wednesday's encounter will be the second time the sides have met this season, with Arsenal coming out on top in the Premier League on December 2, winning 4-2 at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have faltered somewhat since that result, however, and a 22-match unbeaten run came to an end with a 3-2 defeat at Southampton on Sunday. 

Tottenham, meanwhile, have won their last three league games, as well as securing progression into the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-1 draw at Barcelona, and Emery is expecting a response from Pochettino's side.

"We need to do a big match and I think it will more difficult than the first," Emery added.

"It's a very big test and also they are coming with a very big ambition against us because after the first derby they need to show us and their supporters a big performance.

"I think is a very good match for the supporters, very big match for the players and a very big match for us, the coaches, also."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham in battle for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham to battle over Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United defender ready to quit amid...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United v Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Arsenal: Fatigue affecting the...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino happy at Tottenham amid Man United links
RELATED STORY
Strikers who have failed to meet the expectations at...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino alongside Guardiola, Simeone as world's best –...
RELATED STORY
Guendouzi for the chop? Emery suggests midfielder should...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United will beat Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us