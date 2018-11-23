Hoddle out of hospital after cardiac arrest

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 23 Nov 2018, 21:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Former Tottenham and England man Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle has returned home after suffering a cardiac arrest last month, his former club Chelsea confirmed on Friday.

Former England player and manager Hoddle collapsed while working at BT Sport last month and was taken to hospital, where a spokesperson stated he remained in a "serious condition".

But the 61-year-old has now left hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.

"Positive news this afternoon from Glenn Hoddle, who is now recuperating at home following a cardiac arrest in late October," read a post from Chelsea on Twitter.

"Get well soon Glenn, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Bridge!"

Positive news this afternoon from Glenn Hoddle, who is now recuperating at home following a cardiac arrest in late October. Get well soon Glenn, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Bridge! pic.twitter.com/ogp1E0HXHs — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 23, 2018

Hoddle ended his playing career as a player/manager at Chelsea but starred primarily for rivals Tottenham, where he was a fans' favourite and later took charge in 2001.

Spurs tweeted: "Everybody at the club is delighted to hear Glenn Hoddle has responded well to treatment and is now recuperating at home. Wishing Glenn a speedy recovery."

Everybody at the Club is delighted to hear @GlennHoddle has responded well to treatment and is now recuperating at home.



Wishing Glenn a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/dKCWfexRoz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 23, 2018

The stylish midfielder, who won 53 England caps and scored eight international goals, also represented Monaco under Arsene Wenger before operating as player/manager with Swindon Town and then at Stamford Bridge.

Hoddle's work at Chelsea saw him appointed as Terry Venables' successor with England and he led a Three Lions side featuring David Beckham and Michael Owen to the last 16 of the 1998 World Cup.

He followed his Spurs tenure with a spell as Wolves manager before moving into punditry.