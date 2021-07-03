How Argentina could line up vs Ecuador | Copa America 2021 quarterfinal

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina have done well at the 2021 Copa America, winning three of their four group stage games.

They will now face Ecuador in the quarterfinals of the tournament. A lot is expected from Lionel Messi and the Argentina national side, and so far they have performed up to the expectations.

Winning the Copa America will be no easy task, especially given the form Brazil are in. However, Argentina certainly have a strong squad and manager Scaloni has a variety of options to choose from.

We look at how Argentina could line up against Ecuador in the Copa America 2021 quarterfinal.

Goalkeeper- Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martinez was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season and will likely start for Argentina against Ecuador.

The 28-year old, who joined Aston Villa from Arsenal last summer for £15.5 million, enjoyed an excellent debut season with his new club. It is clear that Martinez is now Argentina's first-choice shot-stopper, and has looked good during his initial appearances for his country.

A late bloomer, Martinez made his debut for Argentina only this year. Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni has a lot of difficult decisions to make, but he should have little problem with choosing his no.1.

Other options: Franco Armani (River Plate), Agustin Marchesin (Porto), Juan Musso (Atalanta)

