If it was Moyes I'd listen - Everton boss Silva hits back at Allardyce criticism

Marco Silva has hit back at Sam Allardyce's criticism of his Everton side, saying he may be more inclined to listen if David Moyes were to pass comment.

Silva has come under pressure in recent weeks following a run of one win in eight Premier League matches.

The Portuguese replaced Allardyce at Goodison Park at the end of last season and has been urged by his predecessor to scrap his philosophy of playing attractive football or face the sack.

"You can talk about playing it out from the back and attractive football, but you will never survive, as [former Everton managers] Ronald Koeman and Roberto Martinez learned," Allardyce told talkSPORT. "They all played so-called better football than me, but they didn't survive."

But Silva insists he is not interested in hearing the opinion of Allardyce and said Moyes - Toffees boss from 2002 to 2013 - would be a more qualified critic of his performance on Merseyside.

"One thing, you have to look at whether these people they love Everton, if they want Everton really winning, if they want some stability inside the club," he said.

"OK, if there are real Everton fans talking like that, then maybe we have to be aware and to look at it.

"But if some people don't want good results, just instability within our club, they are not worth listening to.

"We have to look for what is important for us as a club. This club needs stability, our players need some stability, confidence, our fans also need that too. We have to be aware, and look for what is important for us as a club.

"And what is important for us as a club is what is happening inside. And to be aware if the people love the club – this is the most important. Don't be aware of what people say if they have another agenda. This is the main thing for me.

"And believe me, I didn't read, don't know and it is not important for me [what Allardyce said].

"OK he is one colleague, one coach as well, but I don't know what he is saying and it really is not important.

"OK, maybe if it is David Moyes maybe I would listen because he did something really important at this club. But in this case it is not important at all."

