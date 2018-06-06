Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: Jamshedpur FC sign defender Raju Gaikwad from Mumbai City FC

Having played for both East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and even the national team previously, this top defender has now sgned for Jamshedpur FC.

Soumo Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News 06 Jun 2018, 16:23 IST
108

Raju Gaikwad
Raju Gaikwad

What's the story?

Star defender Raju Gaikwad has been decided to make the move from the Maximum City to the Steel City, after Jamshedpur FC announced his signing for the upcoming season.

In case you didn't know...

Gaikwad is one of the most experienced defenders in Indian football at the moment, and has played for prestigious clubs like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and FC Goa previously. Last season, he was picked up by Mumbai City FC on the drafts. Having started his career off at the now defunct Paillan Arrows, Gaikwad has gone on to become one of the most sought-after defenders in the country.

The heart of the matter

The 27-year-old is a versatile player, who can play at centre-back, left-back, and even as a defensive midfielder. Sportskeeda had earlier reported that Gaikwad was set for a Rs 60 lakh move to Jamshedpur FC.

Now, the Tata-owned club has announced the signing of the experienced defender, who is set to replace Anas Edathodika at the heart of the Men of Steel's back-line.


Interestingly, Gaikwad is a product of the renowned Tata Football Academy, which is woned by the same group, which is why the former FC Goa man's move to Jamshedpur is being billed as a sort of a homecoming by the club.

What's next?

Although he is one of the most renowned defenders in the country right now, Gaikwad has lost his spot in the national team, with the emergence of Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika. While he is likely to fill the latter's position in the Steel City, it remains to be seen whether this move will help him regain a spot in national team coach Stephen Constantine's squad.

With the AFC Asian Cup coming up in January next year, the top Indian footballers will be frantically looking for the last ticket to UAE, where the continental championship is set to be held.

Does Raju Gaikwad deserve a spot in the Indian football team? Let us know what you think, in the comments section.

