    It's a football club – Klopp on choosing Liverpool over Man United

    Despite interest from numerous clubs, Jurgen Klopp chose Liverpool in 2015 – and the manager revealed why.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 05:26 IST
    4.39K
    jurgen klopp - cropped
    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

    Jurgen Klopp revealed why he chose Liverpool over Manchester United, saying he fit in better at the Anfield giants.

    The German was linked with numerous clubs after his stint at the helm of Borussia Dortmund came to an end in 2015.

    But Klopp opted to take over at Liverpool, who are preparing for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

    The 50-year-old said the Premier League club accepted his approach and it was part of his decision to head to Anfield.

    "I love the history. I really am a football romantic. I knew I probably can help. They maybe really need me, in this time. I know what I'm good at," Klopp told Robbie Fowler in an interview in the Mirror.

    "When they told me about the problems they had I thought, 'OK, yeah, I am probably the really right manager for that club'.

    "A little thing. Liverpool is a world class brand, big, big, big, but in Melwood, you know it Robbie, it is still a family, nothing else, and you can go in and feel that.

    "I have to develop and improve, sure, but I don't want to go into the office in the morning to wear a tie. That is not me."

    Klopp is yet to win silverware with Liverpool, but Saturday's decider in Kiev will be his third since taking over.

    He suggested other clubs interested in his services were too focused on aspects outside of what he liked.

    "It is a football club. A football club. I had talks with other clubs and they didn't sound like a football club," Klopp said.

    "It sounded like marketing, image, you need to sign this, you need to sign that. And I thought wow, that's not the game I love. It's all part of football, but it can not be the number one, two, three, four, priority.

    "First of all please try to improve the game we play. And that's what I am good in. All the rest can happen but it's not so important for me."

