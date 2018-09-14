It's not a taboo at all – Dortmund's Burki opens up on mental coach

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki has confirmed he uses a mental coach and has urged his fellow professionals to do the same.

Burki has been working with the coach throughout his career and the 27-year-old believes it has helped him significantly.

The Switzerland international insists discussing mental health should not be "a taboo" and has encouraged other players to do likewise.

"For me, it's not a taboo at all," Burki said to Eurosport.

"I started when I was 16, 17 and at that time I didn't really know much about it, but I thought: it certainly can't do any harm.

"It's hard to get to know someone enough to feel comfortable so that you can open up, but anything that helps in such a way should be used as a player.

"You want to be as consistent as possible. I've used a mental coach from an early age and that's how it continues to be."

Switzerland international Burki has started both of Dortmund's matches in the Bundesliga this season.