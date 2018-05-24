Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Italy coach Mancini leaves door open for Gianluigi Buffon

    Italy coach Mancini leaves door open for Gianluigi Buffon

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 22:25 IST
    156
    AP Image

    FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Former Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon will still be considered if he wants to return to the national team.

    Buffon retired from international soccer in November after Italy lost a World Cup playoff to Sweden, but he recently returned for friendlies.

    Buffon was expected to bid the national team goodbye for good in another friendly on June 4 against the Netherlands at Allianz Stadium. However, at a news conference last week to announce his departure from Juventus, Buffon insisted he made the last of his 176 appearances for his country.

    "I spoke to Gigi on the phone a couple of days after becoming national team coach," Roberto Mancini said on Thursday. "It was a very quick chat. He explained to me what he intended to do, he wants to continue playing football.

    "Everyone who will play and will be among the best can be considered for the national team."

    Mancini, who was confirmed as Italy's new coach last week, named his first squad on Saturday and included Mario Balotelli, who could make his first appearance for Italy in nearly four years.

    Balotelli last played for Italy in the 2014 World Cup, where the Azzurri were eliminated at the group stage. He was called up by Antonio Conte in November that year but was forced to withdraw injured.

    "Mario is a particular case. When he was very young he was already a great player, then maybe he didn't continue as he was at the beginning," said Mancini, who worked with Balotelli at Inter Milan and Manchester City. "It all depends on him. He has done well over the past two years, I have faith in him. He has to give his maximum and behave himself.

    "I last saw him four years ago, I think he is more mature now. He has two children and that helps."

    Mancini has been tasked with rebuilding a squad that failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

    "I'm not a magician, no coach is," he said. "It'll take time, one or two or even five matches won't be enough. There was a period when we had an incredible abundance of players, now it's not like that, but I believe in these players. Giving them confidence, they can become great and give a lot to the national team.

    "Many of them haven't played in European competition. It will be a more difficult work than in the past, but the national team has always managed to make players better with time. Sometimes victories come when you don't expect them. There are national teams which have got to a high level in two years."

    Mancini's first match will be on Monday against Saudi Arabia in Switzerland, followed by France and the Netherlands. His first competitive match will come in the new Nations League in September.

    Lazio forward Ciro Immobile was the latest player to withdraw from the squad with injury. Fellow forward Federico Bernardeschi and midfielder Claudio Marchisio, who both play for Juventus, have already pulled out as has Chelsea defender Emerson.

    Mancini has not called up any replacements yet.

    Buffon in consideration for Italy call, says Mancini
    RELATED STORY
    Buffon to walk away from Italy again
    RELATED STORY
    Mancini hands Balotelli Italy recall
    RELATED STORY
    "Ale Buffon, ale ale!"
    RELATED STORY
    50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #27 Gianluigi...
    RELATED STORY
    Gianluigi Buffon: 5 Greatest Moments at Juventus
    RELATED STORY
    Captain Gianluigi Buffon leaving Juventus but not retiring
    RELATED STORY
    Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
    RELATED STORY
    Buffon cites Astori among reasons for Italy return
    RELATED STORY
    Lippi backs Mancini for Italy coach role
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018