Justin Kluivert's Ajax exit '90 per cent' done despite father's advice

Roma are closing in on the signing of Justin Kluivert from Ajax, though the winger's father suspects he is too young for the move.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 03:43 IST
Justin Kluivert's expected move from Ajax to Roma is "90 per cent sure", despite his father Patrick advising him to stay with the Eredivisie club.

The 19-year-old winger enjoyed something of a breakout season in 2017-18, scoring 10 goals and setting up another five in the league.

His dribbling ability and general play in the final third have seen him earn rave reviews, with several of Europe's biggest clubs said to have shown interest.

Reports claim Roma are close to completing a €18million move for the Netherlands international, but his father – who also played in Italy for AC Milan – thinks it is too early for him.

"I personally said to him maybe it's better to stay one more year at Ajax, to make some kilometres, to be important for the team," Kluivert senior is quoted as saying by ESPN.

"He's 19 years old. He's still young, but he makes his own decisions, and as a dad, I have to stand behind all the decisions that he makes. It looks like he's going to leave Ajax. I think it's 90 per cent sure that he's going away.

"If he's got the feeling to leave then he's got to do that, but he needs to know what things are coming on his way.

"It will be difficult because if you're 19 and you're going to another country, it's not easy. You have to pick wisely what club and also talk really deeply about how his progress will be."

