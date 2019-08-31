Karanjit Singh extends Chennaiyin FC contract; to don dynamic role of goalkeeper cum goalkeeping coach

Chennaiyin FC FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 13 // 31 Aug 2019, 18:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Karanjit Singh

Chennai, August 31, 2019: Chennaiyin FC is delighted to announce that goalkeeper Karanjit Singh has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. In addition to his primary goalkeeping duties, the 33-year-old steps into a dynamic role as CFC goalkeeping coach for the upcoming season. The club is entrusting him with the additional responsibility while acknowledging his technical acumen as a custodian and the crucial role he has played in their achievements over the years.

Having joined CFC in 2015, double Indian Super League title winner Karanjit will be stepping into his fifth season with the club. "I am very happy to continue with the Chennaiyin family, which has been a home away from home for me over the years. I am glad the club has entrusted me with the added responsibility of goalkeeping coach along with my primary goalkeeping duties, and I look forward to delivering on both fronts. The supporters can be rest assured we will give our everything to help CFC taste success again!" Karanjit remarked.

Head Coach John Gregory has welcome the news of Karanjit’s appointment in the new dynamic role, appreciating the experienced custodian’s qualities. "Karanjit is an experienced hand who has been an integral member of the club's successes over the years. I firmly believe he has earned the added responsibility of goalkeeping coach for the coming season, and I am sure he will deliver on the same. I look forward to working with him in his new role as we start afresh in our pursuit of the club's third ISL title!"

With 61 appearances in all competitions so far for CFC, the former national team goalkeeper stood out especially in CFC’s 2017-18 title winning campaign with seven clean sheets in 20 games, the highest that season. He made a couple of astounding penalty saves in the games against Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC that season, which proved pivotal in CFC’s eventual title triumph.

Towards the latter part of the previous campaign, Karanjit came into his own with stellar performances in the Super Cup and AFC Cup matches, making some outstanding saves to protect his goal. He brought all of his experience to the fore, as CFC kept seven clean sheets in nine games over a two-month period in March and April. Karanjit’s contribution was massive in Chennaiyin’s charge to the Super Cup final, which they narrowly lost to FC Goa.