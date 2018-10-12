×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Koeman 'right to be critical' of Man City penalty concession - Van Dijk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    12 Oct 2018, 21:25 IST
vandijk - CROPPED
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk says Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman was "right to be critical" of his concession of a late penalty in Liverpool's goalless draw with Manchester City last weekend.

Riyad Mahrez missed an 86th-minute spot-kick after Leroy Sane was brought down by Van Dijk in the box at Anfield, with Koeman subsequently describing his captain as "sometimes a little too laid back" and insisting the former Southampton defender "has to improve".

Van Dijk revealed on Friday that he had discussed the incident directly with Koeman, whom he also worked under at St Mary's Stadium, and defended his comments.

"He's not strict. He's well within his right [to say that]," said Van Dijk. "He has every right to be critical. He wants to make us better.

"We talked about the penalty kick against City when I arrived in Zeist on Monday."

The Netherlands squad are in Zeist ahead of their Nations League clash with Germany in Amsterdam on Saturday and, after being edged 2-1 by world champions France in Paris in their opener, Koeman is hopeful of taking three points this weekend.

"I expect that we will reach the level of the France game and that we will continue to perform," he commented. "If that works, I think we're going to win. 

"We have to put pressure on at the right moments. It is very important [that my players believe they can win]. 

"The feeling that you can achieve something and that you actually get it done... I have a very good feeling about that."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Koeman demands improvement from 'laid back' Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Liverpool have earned Manchester City's respect, says Van...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: 4 men who dominated the...
RELATED STORY
Carragher: Van Dijk can become Liverpool legend
RELATED STORY
Liverpool ignoring media's champions chat, says Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Van Dijk injury not serious
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk not worried about Salah form
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp hails Virgil Van Dijk after man-of-the-match...
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Liverpool vs Manchester City ends...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us