×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Kovac eyes small steps as Bayern receive fitness boost

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    23 Nov 2018, 18:28 IST
Niko Kovac - cropped
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac.

Arjen Robben could return from injury for what Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac believes is a must-win match against Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga.

Bayern are seven points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund following their rollercoaster 3-2 defeat in Der Klassiker before the international break.

Saturday's visit of lowly Dusseldorf presents a welcome opportunity to return to winning ways and Robben, who has missed two games with a knee issue, will be closely monitored after looking "really good" in training on Thursday.

Robert Lewandowski suffered a similar problem on Poland duty, but has been cleared to start at the Allianz Arena as Kovac seeks to spark a rise up the table, with Bayern in fifth. 

"We're not going to look at the top," said the head coach. "We're just going to make sure we overtake the teams that are right in front of us.

"In order to do that we need to collect points. Of course I feel pressure. We have to win [on Saturday].

"I still have the same goal. All of us here want to win the championship. Of course when you win six championships in a row the probability increases that you might not win it.

"But we've not even played half of the season. A lot of things can still happen. On the other hand I'm realistic and I know we're behind expectations and we have to make sure to close that gap now.

"That's why we're not going to talk about the championship right now."

Kovac confirmed Kingsley Coman and Thiago Alcantara will remain wrapped in cotton wool until after the Champions League clash with Benfica on Tuesday.

The Croatian also tipped teenage winger Alphonso Davies, newly arrived from Vancouver Whitecaps, to contend for first-team minutes after the mid-season break.

"We're very happy to have this diamond in the rough here. We didn't sign him for the reserves," he said of the Canada international.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Kovac approves Rudy departure from bloated Bayern midfield
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski back in Bayern training as Davies joins new...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Bayern Munich Should Sell Next Summer
RELATED STORY
Kovac admits time is short as pressure builds at Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Bayern are not playing as a team, says under-fire Kovac
RELATED STORY
Kovac relaxed despite maiden Bayern defeat
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Bayern Munich players are not machines
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends Lewandowski after Bayern outburst
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Bayern angry and sad after Freiburg draw
RELATED STORY
Mood is positive at Bayern, insists under-pressure Kovac
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Tomorrow BAY STU 01:00 AM Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart
Tomorrow BAY FOR 08:00 PM Bayern München vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
Tomorrow HER HOF 08:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow AUG EIN 08:00 PM Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow MAI BOR 08:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow WOL RB- 08:00 PM Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig
Tomorrow SCH NUR 11:00 PM Schalke 04 vs Nürnberg
25 Nov FRE WER 08:00 PM Freiburg vs Werder Bremen
25 Nov BOR HAN 10:30 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Hannover 96
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us