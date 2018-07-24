Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga 2018-19 fixtures: Barcelona start against Alaves, Clasicos in October & March

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Jul 2018
luis suarez lionel messi - cropped
Luis Suarez (L) and Lionel Messi celebrate in the Clasico

The first LaLiga Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid since the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo will be played in October.

The fixture list for the 2018-19 season has been released, with Barcelona due to host Madrid on matchday 10, while the return fixture is to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in March.

Ernesto Valverde's men start their title campaign at home to Deportivo Alaves on August 19, while Real Madrid host Getafe, with Valencia playing Atletico Madrid in the pick of the opening round.

The last weekend of the season, set for May 19, sees Barcelona at Eibar and Madrid welcoming Real Betis to the capital, while Atletico are away to Levante.

Matchday seven is the first Madrid derby, with Julen Lopetegui's side at home, with Barca hosting Athletic Bilbao on the same weekend.

Madrid will then head to the Wanda Metropolitano for the return match on February 10, while the Seville derbies are to be played on matchdays three and 32.

Atleti were Barcelona's nearest rivals last season and Diego Simeone's men host the champions on matchday 13 in November, before playing them again on April 7.

The precise fixture dates and times remain subject to change.

LaLiga 2018-19 key fixtures:


Valencia v Atletico Madrid: 19/08/2018
Real Betis v Sevilla: 02/09/2018
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: 30/09/2018
Valencia v Barcelona: 07/10/2018
Barcelona v Real Madrid: 28/10/2018
Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: 25/11//2018
Real Madrid v Valencia: 02/12/2018
--

Barcelona v Valencia: 03/02/2019
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: 10/02/2019
Real Madrid v Barcelona: 03/03/2019
Valencia v Real Madrid: 03/04/2019
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: 07/04/2019
Sevilla v Real Betis: 14/04/2019
Atletico Madrid v Valencia: 24/04/2019

