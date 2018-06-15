Leeds United confirm Bielsa as new boss

Last with Lille in France, Marcelo Bielsa is back in work again after signing a deal to take charge at Leeds United.

Leeds United have announced the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach.

The experienced Argentine takes charge at Elland Road on a two-year deal, with the Championship club holding an option to extend for a further year on top.

Bielsa - who has been out of work since the end of last year - takes over a club that finished 13th in the English second tier last season, though his arrival is a clear sign of Leeds' ambitions under chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

"I am delighted to accept the role of head coach at Leeds United," Bielsa said in an official statement.

"It has always been my ambition to work in England and I have had several opportunities to do so during my career, however I have always felt it was important to wait for the right project to come along and so when a club with Leeds United’s history made me an offer, it was impossible to turn down."

Bielsa was last in charge of Lille, though he lasted just 14 games with the French club before being sacked at the end of 2017.

His reign was even shorter at Lazio - the 62-year-old was in the job for just two days before having a change of heart - but he is highly regarded by his peers.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola branded Bielsa, who has also had spells coaching in Mexico and Spain, as well as with the Argentina and Chile national teams, as "the best coach in the world" last year.

Leeds sacked Paul Heckingbottom in June after just four months in charge, revealing at the time their desire to appoint a more experienced coach for the 2018-19 campaign and beyond.

"I am thrilled to welcome Marcelo and his staff to Leeds United," Radrizzani said.

"He is a coach that I have admired for many years and when the opportunity arose to bring him to Elland Road, we made it our top priority for the summer.

"Marcelo has a wealth of experience and he will use that to create a new culture and a winning mentality at our football club."