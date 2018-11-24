×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Liverpool are legitimised by Mane contract - Klopp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    24 Nov 2018, 07:11 IST
Jurgen Klopp - cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool are no longer a pathway to bigger clubs and better opportunities, but a destination in their own right. 

Sadio Mane's contract extension to 2023 earlier this week, following new deals for both Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, is viewed by Klopp as evidence of Liverpool's resurgence.

Anfield witnessed an exodus of top talent over the past decade, with the likes of Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling, Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres, Javier Mascherano and Philippe Coutinho all departing in their prime.

The recent commitment to stay from Liverpool's attacking triumvirate, according to Klopp, indicates the Reds are better placed now, though.

"If a player is in a very good moment in his career and you can extend the contract, it's more than just a signing, it's a statement. I'm happy about that," he said.

"It shows a bit of the change the club made in the last few years. A few years ago it constantly happened that players in a very good moment thought they had to leave the club to make the next step. Now our boys obviously think they can make the next step here. That's good."

After Coutinho's move to Barcelona in January, Klopp is adamant, despite the greater financial means of some other clubs, that Liverpool have both an ability to compete and provide a good playing environment.

However, the need to stay competitive is paramount.

"It's a statement for us in the situation. We all know that these players could earn a lot of money at a lot of clubs around the world. It's not about that," Klopp said.

"It's about do they think they are in this moment at the right club. It's obvious that they think that so that is good."

"Now we're in a situation where players don't want to leave, we need to perform constantly at our highest level – that's the next challenge."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Mane confident Liverpool can win trophies under Klopp
RELATED STORY
Driven Mane has committed best years to Liverpool, says...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Sadio Mane signs new...
RELATED STORY
Mane: Very easy to sign new Liverpool contract despite...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Mane signs long-term Liverpool contract
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool are performing well under Jurgen...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Xherdan Shaqiri hits back at Gary...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Twitter erupts after Sadio Mane...
RELATED STORY
Should Jurgen Klopp be sacked if Liverpool don't win...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Star player to be left out of the squad...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
Today BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
Today EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
Today FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
Today MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Today WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
Today WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Today TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
Tomorrow AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us