Liverpool players all looking ahead to City clash - Robertson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
219   //    30 Dec 2018, 02:15 IST
firminorobertson-cropped
Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson celebrate against Arsenal

Andy Robertson reacted to Liverpool's 5-1 win over Arsenal by claiming that "everyone in the squad" has been gearing up for the Reds' forthcoming clash with Manchester City.

After falling behind to an Ainsley Maitland-Niles goal in the 11th minute, Jurgen Klopp's side made light work of Arsenal and raced into a 4-1 lead by half-time courtesy of two goals from Roberto Firmino and further strikes by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Firmino completed his hat-trick after the interval as Liverpool eased to victory, leaving Robertson to look forward to Thursday's trip to the Etihad Stadium and the opportunity to pick up a 10th consecutive Premier League victory.

"[Manchester City] is a huge one," Robertson told BT Sport, with Liverpool now 10 points clear of the defending champions ahead of City's clash with Southampton on Sunday. "Probably everyone in the squad has been looking at [the fixture].

"But in December we've knocked the games off one by one and we've now got a healthy lead.

"We look forward to it. We will rest now and prepare for that game."

Fellow defender Virgil van Dijk said there is still room for improvement, despite Liverpool having gone 20 games unbeaten in the league so far this season.

The Reds restricted Arsenal's leading goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to just 13 touches of the ball - six of which came from kick-offs.

Van Dijk said: "We know they are dangerous on the break with their speed up front. It was unlucky that we conceded but we reacted how we should react and think we deserved it today.

"We still need to improve a lot of things. We are very happy with the situation at the moment, we have to keep intensity high and continue in this way.

"Anything is possible. We are in a good way, it's tough but it's a great time to be a Liverpool player."

