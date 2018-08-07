Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lopetegui convinced Modric, Kovacic will be 'very happy' at Madrid

07 Aug 2018, 14:28 IST
Real Madrid's Luka Modric

Julen Lopetegui is convinced Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic will be "very happy" playing for Real Madrid this season after becoming the subjects of intense transfer speculation.

Modric has been a vital cog in Madrid's midfield over the last few years, helping them to three successive Champions League titles.

He also enjoyed a stellar World Cup campaign with Croatia, inspiring their run to the final – where they lost 4-2 to France – and claiming the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Following the departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo from Madrid, reports have suggested other players are also keen to seek new challenges.

Modric has been strongly linked with Inter, while Kovacic is said to have attracted interest from Manchester United and Tottenham, but Lopetegui seems confident he will be able to call upon their services for the 2018-19 season.

"I answered that the other day," Lopetegui told reporters when asked about Modric's future.

"The president [Florentino Perez] spoke resoundingly and we do not have the slightest doubt that he [Modric] will continue to be happy playing with us.

"There is nothing new. If I have spoken with Modric, I speak with my players when I decide to, but it's private.

"[Kovacic] has trained with his team-mates as usual and there has not been the slightest problem, I love him and we are delighted that he is among us.

"I believe that Modric and Kovacic are going to be very happy to play at Real Madrid."

Real Madrid CF Football
