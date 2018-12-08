×
Lukaku returns for United as Pogba remains benched

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    08 Dec 2018, 19:53 IST
RomeluLukaku - cropped
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is back in Manchester United's starting line-up for the Premier League game against Fulham at Old Trafford, but Paul Pogba starts among the substitutes once more.

Jose Mourinho dropped both players to the bench for the 2-2 midweek draw against Arsenal, even though Lukaku scored when United shared the same scoreline at Southampton last weekend.

Anthony Martial, who netted the Red Devils' first equaliser versus the Gunners, misses out after taking a knock in a challenge with Sead Kolasinac – opening the door for Lukaku's return.

Mourinho has reverted to a back four, with Juan Mata returning alongside Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic in a midfield three where there is no room for Pogba.

There are plenty of midfield options on the bench for the under-pressure United manager, including Fred – the £52million close-season signing from Shakhtar Donetsk who has not featured in the Premier League since the 2-1 win at Bournemouth at the start of last month and missed out on a place in the matchday squad against Arsenal.

 

