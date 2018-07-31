Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Malcom? I don't know who he is – Manolas dismisses Barca recruit after Roma snub

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.05K   //    31 Jul 2018, 06:47 IST
Malcom-cropped
Malcom swapped Bordeaux for Barcelona having been set to join Roma

Kostas Manolas said he has never heard of Malcom, while the Roma defender claimed even the Brazilian was unsure of his own name before joining Barcelona.

Manolas was in no mood to discuss Malcom after the highly rated winger snubbed Roma in favour of LaLiga champions Barca at the last minute.

Malcom was set to complete a move to Roma from Bordeaux before Barca hijacked the €40million deal last week.

Now Malcom will go head-to-head with Roma when Barca take to the field at the International Champions Cup on Tuesday.

"I don't know who he is, I don't know him," Manolas told reporters in Dallas when asked about Malcom.

"Before he signed for Barcelona, even he didn't know his name.

"There is no reason to say hello. He didn't want to go to Roma, it is better that he goes to Barcelona."

Roma has established himself as a key member of the club's starting XI after arriving from Greek giants Olympiacos in 2014.

And the 27-year-old Greece international has no plans to leave the Italian capital having been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, Barca and Paris Saint-Germain.

Asked about removing the release clause in his Roma contract, Manolas said: "We never talk about.

"It's not easy for me to even think about leaving, I am in a team that gives me everything and in a beautiful city, and I am also with other players who don't want to leave."

Omnisport
NEWS
