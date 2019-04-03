×
Man United loses 2-1 at Wolves for 3rd defeat in 4 games

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    03 Apr 2019, 02:32 IST
AP Image

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester United's ambitions of securing a spot in the Champions League next season were damaged by a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday.

United squandered a 13th-minute lead earned through Scott McTominay's first goal for the club, as Wolves responded with a strike by Diogo Jota and an own goal by Chris Smalling. The second goal came after United captain Ashley Young was sent off for two bookings.

A win at Molineux would have lifted United into third place but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team stayed in fifth, behind fourth-place Tottenham on goal difference and two points adrift of third-place Arsenal. Those three teams, plus sixth-place Chelsea, are chasing the two Champions League qualifications spots behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

It is now three losses in four games for United, which is going through its worst spell of results of the season — less than a week after hiring Solskjaer as its permanent manager following a better-than-expected stint as interim coach.

Two of those defeats have come at Molineux, with Wolves also beating United 2-1 in the FA Cup before the international break.

Associated Press
NEWS
