Mancini keen to work with 'incredibly gifted' Tonali

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    12 Nov 2018, 21:54 IST
sandrotonali-cropped
Brescia and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali

Roberto Mancini is looking forward to working with rising star Sandro Tonali ahead of Italy's games against Portugal and the United States.

Brescia midfielder Tonali, 18, was called up after impressing in Serie B this season, building on his two goals in 19 appearances in 2017-18 with another strike in his first 11 games this term.

Mancini heaped praise on the teenager as he looked forward to the opportunity to add to his side's 1-0 Nations League victory over Poland in October, their first win in six matches.

When asked about Tonali, Mancini told reporters: "I want to stress again that he's incredibly gifted and has clear margins for growth.

"I'll get to know him better over the next few days."

Victory over Poland kept Italy's hopes of a place in the Nations League final four alive and Mancini called for a repeat performance against League A Group 3 leaders Portugal.

"We want to continue along the same path from the Poland game," said Mancini. "We can improve on many things, especially by being more clinical in front of goal.

"We're fighting for first place. Winning must always be our objective. No one is excluded, let's make that clear. There is still time to build a group. Whoever proves themselves can play a part.

"We must play good football and look to win the fans back. We are Italy."

Omnisport
NEWS
