×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Many of Bayern's international players return after losses

Associated Press
NEWS
News
47   //    18 Oct 2018, 16:29 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac was hoping the international break would revitalize his players after four games without a win.

But the team's German contingent return following losses in the Netherlands and France, Robert Lewandowski's ill-luck with Poland continued with losses to Portugal and Italy, and Thiago Alcantara lost with Spain against England.

Only two of Bayern's internationals - James Rodriguez of Colombia and Renato Sanches of Portugal - picked up victories.

Bayern, which is trying to win a seventh straight Bundesliga title, is going through a bad slump. The last game before the break was a 3-0 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, leaving Bayern in sixth place and four points behind Borussia Dortmund after seven matches.

Kovac was unable to work with his players over the break and had been hoping they would get a "clear head" while on international duty.

James was only due back in Munich on Thursday, giving Kovac limited time to go over what has been going wrong before Saturday's visit to Wolfsburg.

On the positive side, the previously injured Jerome Boateng, Leon Goretzka and Rafinha all completed training on Wednesday. David Alaba, who picked up a slight muscle tear in the loss to 'Gladbach, took part in some of the exercises.

"The quality is there," Bayern defender Mats Hummels said in Paris. "I believe we'll do it."

WEINZIERL'S TOUGH DEBUT

Markus Weinzierl would likely have preferred an easier game in which to make his debut in charge of last-place Stuttgart.

Dortmund is high on confidence after several dramatic late wins and will be determined to maintain its three-point lead when the teams meet on Saturday.

"You can also beat the leader as the last-place team," said Weinzierl, a former Augsburg and Schalke coach. "It's a huge chance for us to get away from the bottom with three points."

Dortmund captain Marco Reus had a knee problem but should be ready to play.

Associated Press
NEWS
Liverpool: Fear of the International Break and the Hectic...
RELATED STORY
10 Manchester United players who could leave on free...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Key players missing international duty could...
RELATED STORY
5 world-class football players who retired early
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players who excelled under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: All the players who got injured...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Manchester United players of all time
RELATED STORY
How did India’s Asian Cup opponents fare during the...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 best players under the age of 23
RELATED STORY
Sluggish Tottenham under scrutiny after 3 straight losses
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us