Marcelo shares heartfelt farewell to 'best player' Ronaldo

Omnisport // 12 Jul 2018, 16:51 IST

Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has toasted Cristiano Ronaldo as a supreme competitor and treasured team-mate following the Portugal star's €100million move to Juventus.

Ronaldo ended his nine-year stay in LaLiga on Tuesday in search of a "new cycle" in a career which has included five Champions League titles.

Four of those were won alongside Marcelo at Madrid with the pair forming part of a strong core that turned Los Blancos into European football's dominant force.

In a heartfelt post on social media, the Brazil defender expressed surprise over Ronaldo's decision to leave, but wished the best for the 33-year-old and his family.

"I swear I did not think this day would come! But nothing in this life is forever, I hope you are very happy on your new journey," Marcelo wrote on Instagram.

"It was almost 10 years by your side, 10 years of joy, good football, victories, defeats and wonderful moments!

"I learned a lot from you, your dedication is the most bizarre thing I've seen in an athlete.

"I will miss our reviews before the games when you got the results right and before the finals reassured us with your experience and the love you gave the younger ones!

"I'm proud to have played with you, not because you are the best player but because of who you are.

"When I stop playing I'll sit at the bar and have a beer and tell stories and show all our photos."