McCarthy returns as Ireland coach, Kenny to succeed him

12   //    26 Nov 2018, 04:15 IST
AP Image

DUBLIN (AP) — Mick McCarthy has returned for his second stint as Republic of Ireland coach, replacing Martin O'Neill, who left Tuesday after five years in charge.

The Football Association of Ireland said Sunday that McCarthy would stay in charge for two years, and that Stephen Kenny, who was taking immediate charge of the Under-21s team, would succeed him after the 2020 European Championship.

The 59-year-old McCarthy is tasked with leading an uninspiring side to Euro 2020, which includes four games to be hosted in Dublin.

McCarthy led Ireland to qualification for the 2002 World Cup in his first stint in charge between 1996-2002. Ireland reached the last 16, but the campaign was overshadowed by a row between McCarthy and star player Roy Keane, who was sent home from the tournament.

McCarthy subsequently coached English sides Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town.

Kenny was previously in charge of Dundalk, which he led to four League of Ireland titles in five years.

