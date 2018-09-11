Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Messi has no equals, says Barcelona team-mate Busquets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.53K   //    11 Sep 2018, 00:40 IST
Luka Modric and Lionel Messi - cropped
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Luka Modric is a "spectacular" player but does not share Lionel Messi's class, according to Barcelona's Sergio Busquets.

Debate over who is the premier talent in world football has been enlivened after Messi, 31, was left off FIFA's three-man shortlist for The Best award.

Real Madrid midfielder Modric is considered a strong contender to beat fellow nominees Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to the honour after winning the Champions League and scooping the Golden Ball at the World Cup in the same season.

Busquets will get another reminder of the 33-year-old's talents when Spain host Croatia in the Nations League on Friday, but his opinion as to the game's finest player is already settled.

"The best in the world now and for many years is Messi, who is the greatest and will continue to be until he retires," Busquets told a news conference.

"Modric is spectacular, but Messi has no comparison with Luka or anyone."

Busquets' comments mirrored those of Luis Enrique, who is preparing for his home debut as Spain coach following the encouraging weekend win over England.

Left-back Marcos Alonso was among the more impressive players at Wembley Stadium, making the most of his chance in Jordi Alba's absence.

Alba was a surprise omission from Enrique's inaugural squad and Busquets is hoping his Barca team-mate does not remain in the wilderness.

"As a team-mate, I miss him," he said.

"He's a great player, but it's the coach's decision and we have to respect him. I'm sure Jordi is eager to return to the team and will work to make that happen."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Most memorable El Clasico disputes 
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: 5 reasons why the club has lost its identity
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
Which League has Most Players Nominated for FIFPro XI?
RELATED STORY
FIFA The Best Awards: Lionel Messi has become a victim of...
RELATED STORY
5 Things you probably did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
How Barcelona might lineup next season
RELATED STORY
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese...
RELATED STORY
FIFPro World 11: No Bale, Aguero or Sanchez in attackers...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT CAM MAL
1 - 3
 Cambodia vs Malaysia
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
Tomorrow WIN FRO 12:15 AM Winchester City vs Frome Town
Tomorrow YAT SAL 12:15 AM Yate Town vs Salisbury
Tomorrow BAN WEY 12:15 AM Banbury United vs Weymouth
Tomorrow WAL BEC 12:15 AM Walton Casuals vs Beckenham Town
Tomorrow WHY COR 12:15 AM Whyteleafe vs Corinthian-Casuals
Tomorrow SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
Tomorrow ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
Tomorrow DOR WIM 12:15 AM Dorchester Town vs Wimborne Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us