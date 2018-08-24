Mkhitaryan defends Emery: I don't understand Arsenal critics

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan cannot understand why Arsenal are being criticised so early in Unai Emery's tenure.

Emery was brought in as a replacement for Gunners great Arsene Wenger – whose 22-year stay in north London came to an end in May – and has come under for fire for a sluggish start.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss suffered defeat in his first two Premier League matches at the helm, going down at home to reigning champions Manchester City in their opening outing before suffering a 3-2 loss at Chelsea.

Emery has encouraged Arsenal to play out from the back and press high when defending and Mkhitaryan is frustrated by negative comments as the players look to adjust to the new style.

"We have a new manager and are trying to adapt to his philosophy and also his demands," he told the BBC ahead of Saturday's home meeting with West Ham.

"It has been a tough start, of course – we faced two good teams in Man City and Chelsea – but you don't have any easy opponents in this league.

"We lost the first game and the second one as well. But that's football. We just have to stay positive and continue working hard and the good results will come.

"We don't feel any pressure. We are not thinking that something is going wrong because we are moving in the right way even if we lost two games.

"I don't know why people are criticising so much. I'm not paying attention because I know if I've played bad or well.

"I'm the worst critic in my football game and I don't need extra criticism. I know very well what I am giving to the team and what the team gives me."