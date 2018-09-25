Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Modric wanted Ronaldo, Messi at awards ceremony

Omnisport
NEWS
News
452   //    25 Sep 2018, 04:56 IST
LukaModric - Cropped
Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric

Luka Modric said he would have liked Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi present to see him win the FIFA Best Men's Player award.

The Real Madrid and Croatia star took the prize ahead of Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah in London, but the Juventus forward and Messi skipped Monday's awards ceremony.

Modric, who helped Madrid win the Champions League before leading Croatia to the World Cup final, said he wanted the duo at the event.

"Everyone has their own reasons," he said.

"Obviously, I would have liked them to be here but they aren't."

Asked if he had spoken to his former Madrid team-mate Ronaldo, UEFA Men's Player of the Year Modric said: "No."

"He sent me a message the day of the UEFA prize but nothing yet," he added. "I don't have my phone with me now so maybe he has [sent a message]."

Ronaldo, the winner of the award the previous two years, finished second to Modric.

The 33-year-old Modric had no interest in discussing whether he deserved the honour.

"I don't want to enter into the debate of whether it is deserved or not," he said.

"I just want to thank all the people that voted for me for their support and continue as I have until now."

