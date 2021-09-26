5 Most Passionate Fan Bases in Europe 

Fans are exactly in football what a soul is to a body. Their blasting voice of encouragement instills confidence in their side. Acting as the twelfth man for their team, fans were sorely missed during the Covid-affected season.

Passionate fans can always be imagined in a full-house stadium with scarves, banners, drums, and singing chants. A true fan never questions his belief in the side, no matter how barren the situation may be.

This inspired us to make a list of the 5 most passionate football fan bases around Europe. We have taken a single club from a single nation, so there will be some big names missing from the list.

So, how can you judge the passion of the fans? Well, we'll list them according to the atmosphere fans create inside a stadium during the nights of big tournaments. The list is not in any particular order and can assuredly be argued. Without further ado, let's hop onto the list.

#5. Besiktas (Turkey)

Besiktas is one of the most renowned clubs in Turkey, along with Fenerbahçe S.K. and Galatasaray. Besiktas fans are probably the most boisterous among the rest of the continent.

A 2009 Champions League match against Manchester United at the Old İnönü stadium produced a notice that breached 130 decibels. Sir Alex Ferguson described it as the loudest atmosphere he'd ever experienced. Former United goalie Ben Forster claimed he could not hear himself think.

What's even more impressive is that the İnönü Stadium only had a 32,000 capacity, before renovations added 10,000 more seats into the renamed 'Vodafone Park'. The renovation made the atmosphere even wilder than before.

Timo Werner infamously asked to be substituted after struggling with the noise during a Champions League clash in 2017. He certainly won't be the last to fall victim to their defining chants of 'We have the strength' and the infamous Besiktas anthem.

#4. Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Atletico Madrid's fan support is often likened to a scene in a classic South American derby. Los Roji Blancos have lived in the shadow of Real Madrid for years. Atletico were once considered a working-class outlet for fans not purely chasing glory.

The result is over 68,000 supporters at the Wanda Metropolitano, who generate a fever-pitched atmosphere of songs, passion, and motifs. Over the past decade, they've been fueled by the equally charismatic and snarling Diego Simeone. He has delivered two La Liga titles and sent Atletico to two Champions League finals, giving Atletico's faithful plenty to scream about.

In 2009, Osasuna's home ground, El Sadar Stadium set the record for La Liga's loudest ever crowd, but a big European night at the Wanda Metropolitano is something few traveling fans will ever want to miss.

