×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

My conscience is clear - Silva hits back at Caparros

Omnisport
NEWS
News
138   //    14 May 2019, 19:36 IST
Andre Silva - cropped
Portugal striker Andre Silva

Andre Silva says he has a "clear conscience" amid claims by Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros that he has exaggerated his injury problems.

Silva, who is on loan from AC Milan, has not played for the club since April 4 but could be called up to Portugal's squad for their Nations League Finals campaign in early June.

That has sparked outrage from Caparros, who has questioned the severity of Silva's knee injury and has even gone as far as to suggest that UEFA should intervene if Portugal do attempt to call him up.

Silva, who has scored just twice since the turn of the year, has hit back at Caparros, though, insisting the injury is serious enough to keep him out of action.

"I'm not simulating an injury, I have been receiving treatment," Silva told A Bola.

"I have a clear conscience. I have wanted to play and the problem for me is that as time has passed the discomfort has worsened.

"Maybe this has not been handled in the best way and I should have taken a break in December to sort it, but Sevilla needed me and I wanted to play.

"My concept of professionalism requires extreme dedication to the club, in this case to Sevilla. Those who know me know that I always want to be an asset."

Advertisement

Portugal face Switzerland in the Nations League semi-final on June 5 and Silva says he would have no issues accepting a call-up if he is fit enough.

"I'm focused on the treatment, I know the squad is just around the corner," he added. "All injuries are recoverable from. If you recover why should not I go to the national team?"

Sevilla wrap up their LaLiga campaign at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Sevilla urge UEFA to intervene if Portugal select injured Andre Silva
RELATED STORY
Sevilla coach Caparros confirms chronic leukaemia diagnosis
RELATED STORY
Andre Silva may still have AC Milan future
RELATED STORY
Silva: Radical changes unnecessary at Everton
RELATED STORY
Sterling showing social conscience - Southgate
RELATED STORY
5 things Manchester City needs to do next season
RELATED STORY
I was ready to give 200 per cent - Bakayoko hits back at Gattuso claims
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The pressure is mounting on Marco Silva at Everton, and for good reason
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Thiago Silva undergoes knee surgery
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us