×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Neuer: We told Low we're ready for the challenge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    14 Oct 2018, 11:52 IST
ManuelNeuer - Cropped
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer insisted his team were ready to turn around their poor form after another loss on Saturday.

Joachim Low's men suffered a 3-0 defeat to Netherlands in the Nations League, leaving them with just three wins from their past 12 matches.

Germany were stunningly eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup, but Low survived.

Neuer lamented his side's missed chances against Netherlands and said the players had told Low they were desperate to turn their fortunes around.

"We created a fair few chances on goal. Our corners weren't too good, however. We weren't creating anything from them," he said, via DFB.de.

"We had enough chances to score one or two goals. Then we concede two late on, when we're obviously very open.

"I don't know if every single player is feeling insecure. That's something every player needs to ask himself. We all made it clear to the head coach that we are ready for the challenge.

"When you lose that game, you obviously face a lot of criticism and people speak very negatively about the team. But [it] could have gone very differently, as you could see."

Germany face a huge test when they meet world champions France in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Neuer: Every Germany player questioned himself after...
RELATED STORY
Neuer names five teams who could challenge Bayern's...
RELATED STORY
Naive or scheming - Ozil's agent slams Kroos, Neuer and...
RELATED STORY
Lack of concentration to blame for Bayern Munich defeat,...
RELATED STORY
Ballack surprised Low still in Germany job
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 5-1 Fulham: 7 Takeaways from the game for the...
RELATED STORY
Maybe he wanted the job – Kroos defends Low after Ballack...
RELATED STORY
Germany boss Low not interested in Ballack rebuke
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Germany is struggling at the moment
RELATED STORY
Why Germany's 2017 Confederations Cup win lead them to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT SOU SEY
6 - 0
 South Africa vs Seychelles
16 Oct LIB CON 11:30 PM Liberia vs Congo
International Friendlies 2018
FT CHI IND
0 - 0
 China PR vs India
16 Oct CRO JOR 12:15 AM Croatia vs Jordan
16 Oct IND HON 03:00 PM Indonesia vs Hong Kong
16 Oct BAH PAL 03:30 PM Bahrain vs Palestine
16 Oct JAP URU 04:05 PM Japan vs Uruguay
16 Oct KOR PAN 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Panama
16 Oct CAM SIN 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Singapore
16 Oct CHI SYR 05:30 PM China PR vs Syria
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us