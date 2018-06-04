Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

New head of Spanish federation upset over World Cup trip

New head of Spanish federation upset over World Cup trip

Associated Press
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 20:30 IST
61
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — The new president of the Spanish soccer federation has attacked the past administration for paying about $2 million to take more than 150 people to Russia during the World Cup, saying the expense could even affect the prize money for the players.

Luis Rubiales said he found out the federation gave an eight-day trip to local officials and sponsors.

"I'm very upset," Rubiales said. "This is going to affect the negotiations of the (World Cup) prize. If it was a trip of three days instead of an eight-day vacation, then we would have a bigger margin that could return to the players."

Rubiales said the trip cannot be canceled and the money cannot be reimbursed.

Those invited for the trip reportedly will stay in luxury hotels and have translators and transportation available to them while in Russia. They will go to St. Petersburg, Kazan and Kaliningrad. Spain will play group matches in Kazan and Kaliningrad but not in St. Petersburg.

"The federation is not here for something like this," Rubiales said. "This is not going to happen again in the future."

Spanish media said delegation members were expected to receive 100,000 euros ($120,000) each in case Spain wins the World Cup in Russia.

Rubiales last month took over a federation which was in the hands of embattled official Angel Maria Villar for nearly three decades.

A former head of Spain's players' association, Rubiales was elected president over Juan Luis Larrea, the federation's former treasurer and its interim leader since Villar — a former FIFA and UEFA vice president — was suspended following his arrest last year on suspicion of improper management, misappropriation of funds, corruption and falsifying documents.

Rubiales said he believed Larrea approved the trip, but the former official told Spanish media he had nothing to do with it.

Rubiales had promised to learn from past mistakes and improve the federation while maintaining transparency.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian...
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Youth World Cup-winning coach Marcos Paqueta...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 surprise teams at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
AFC examining legal details for approval of South West...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 10 players who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT BAR BEL
0 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018