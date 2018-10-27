×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Newcastle winless start reaches 10 games in 0-0 v Saints

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    27 Oct 2018, 22:05 IST
AP Image

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle climbed off the bottom of the Premier League despite extending its winless start to the season to 10 games after a 0-0 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Rafa Benitez's team continued to set unwanted club records for the poorest start to a campaign and it never looked likely to break its winning duck on the south coast.

But Newcastle was able to pick up a third point of the season — and go immediately above last-place Huddersfield — thanks to some determined defending, and wayward finishing from a Southampton team which is almost as poor.

Southampton has not scored in the league for more than a month but it had its chances against Newcastle.

Ryan Bertrand's early shot from the edge of the area cannoned into the path of Mohamed Elyounoussi, whose effort from an angle was kept out by a sharp save from Martin Dubravka.

Danny Ings then found Nathan Redmond on the corner of the area but the winger hurried his shot and the ball flew over.

After the break, Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey worked himself a shooting opportunity 20 yards (meters) out but skied his shot.

At the other end, Charlie Austin had the ball in the net but only after fouling Dubravka in an aerial challenge.

Associated Press
NEWS
Opinion: The sacking of Mark Hughes or Rafa Benítez could...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle drops to last in EPL after losing to Brighton 1-0
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Newcastle: Match preview, predictions...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Benitez's tactics are failing Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
Newcastle v Chelsea: Match Preview (26 August 2018) 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicting the scores for...
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19 - Round 10: Saturday matches preview
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Manchester United: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Predicting the results of all the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Gameweek 10: Match previews and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us