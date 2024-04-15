“I can’t do that unfortunately” - CSK star Matheesha Pathirana offers clarity on celebration amid Cristiano Ronaldo and The Undertaker comparisons

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has discussed his celebration, which has been compared to that of Cristiano Ronaldo and The Undertaker.

The cricketer was the player of the match, helping CSK win their IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians on Monday. His celebrations have often gone viral, as Pathirana seems to have taken a cue from Ronaldo and The Undertaker.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old bowler celebrated like the Portuguese legend. However, some noted that Pathirana also mimicked WWE legend The Undertaker.

Matheesha Pathirana was asked about it by his teammate Shivam Dube. The bowler explained that he tries to mimic Ronaldo's popular celebration (via India Today):

"No, it is not the Undertaker. I follow Cristiano Ronaldo and try to do his celebration. I try to close my eyes. I can't do that, unfortunately."

Cristiano Ronaldo's celebrations have gone viral regularly

The Portuguese legend began his career at Sporting, before making the switch to Manchester United. However, his celebrations began to gain ground when he moved to Real Madrid, where he went on to become one of the best players of all time.

In 2013, he performed the Siu celebration after scoring, and it has since become his trademark go-to celebration. Ronaldo notably went on to use the Siu after scoring for Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, and now, Al-Nassr.

Quite a few athletes in different sports have gone on to use the legendary striker's celebrations. Alejandro Garnacho has even jokingly warned against doing so by Angel Di Maria, as the youngster is an Argentina international and has Lionel Messi as a teammate.

Cristiano Ronaldo also has other celebrations, like "Peace of Mind", which he debuted during his second stint at Manchester United. He also debuted another celebration when he scored his first goal after turning 39 against Al-Feiha on February 14.

Ronaldo is arguably one of the best strikers in the Saudi Pro League this season, as he leads the goalscoring charts with 29 goals in 25 games. He has also turned provider often for his team, with 10 assists.

