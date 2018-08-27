Neymar wants to avoid Barcelona in Champions League

Brazil and PSG star Neymar playing for Barcelona

Neymar does not want Paris Saint-Germain to face Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Brazil superstar is yet to face his old club after becoming the world's most expensive player when he left Barca for PSG a year ago in a €222million deal.

PSG were knocked out in the round of 16 by Real Madrid last term, while Barca went one step further but suffered a shock exit to Roma in the quarter-finals.

Neymar was back in Barcelona for a commercial event on Monday, posting selfies with former team-mates Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen on social media.

And ahead of Friday's group stage draw, Neymar conceded he is not ready to take on Barca in the Champions League, having won the tournament with the Catalan giants in 2014-15, scoring the last goal in a 3-1 final defeat of Juventus.

"I have stayed in touch with Barca players," Neymar told Mundo Deportivo.

"I have very good friends, who are also very good players.

"It would be very difficult to face Barca in the Champions League, I would not like it."

Neymar's future has been a source of speculation ever since he left Barca, with Real Madrid denying in July they would bid for him.

The 26-year-old insists he is staying in the French capital, although he would not comment on reports PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot is a target for Barca.

"I have a contract with PSG and I will be there," said Neymar.

"Rabiot leaving? I don't know, talk to him."