Nigeria hero Musa unsure on Leicester City future

After scoring twice against Iceland, Nigeria's Ahmed Musa claims he will put a decision about his future on hold until after the World Cup.

Ahmed Musa in action for Nigeria

Ahmed Musa would "love" a permanent return to CSKA Moscow, but will put off a decision on his Leicester City future until after the World Cup.

Musa stole the show in Volgograd on Friday, netting two stunning goals as Nigeria overcame Iceland 2-0 in Group D to set up a all-or-nothing clash with Argentina.

The 25-year-old joined Leicester from CSKA in 2016 but failed to settle in the Premier League and returned to the Moscow club on loan in January, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

Although he revealed a return to CSKA would be ideal, Musa has not ruled out staying at Leicester for the 2018-19 season.

4 - @Ahmedmusa718 has scored four World Cup goals for Nigeria; only @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 (6) and Roger Milla (5) have scored more goals amongst African players. Stars. #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 22, 2018

"I have go back to Leicester, but the decision to stay - I can't decide for now," Musa told a news conference after taking his tally to four World Cup goals.

"In the next two weeks, I can decide if I'm going to stay or leave.

"Coming back to CSKA, yeah, if it's possible I would love to, it's my die-hard club.

"There is nothing I can pay them for the past seasons I've been with them other than to say 'thank you very much'.

"They helped me get back to the style of play I had today. Were it not for CSKA, I would not have been in the World Cup."